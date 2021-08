An area nonprofit will once again turn a local ranch into the old West for its annual and largest benefit of the year. LACASA Center’s Denim & Diamonds fall fundraiser is set for Saturday, September 18th at the Haggerty-Bearden Ranch. The jeans-preferred event offers an evening of live entertainment, dancing, Wild West gambling, a variety of western-themed activities, and a grand finale fireworks display. Throughout the evening, guests can get down on the dance floor, purchase tickets to a raffle featuring a $6,000 diamond and other gems, and try their luck at casino games for the chance to win prizes. There will be barbeque will from Block Brewing, wine, and beer, a Lady Luck Raffle, and live country-themed music by Whiskey Fixx.