'We are getting nervous and scared': Terrebonne General copes with COVID-19 surge

The latest wave of COVID-19 has filled ICU beds at Terrebonne General Health System, threatening emergency services to other patients, officials said. "We don't have anyplace to put people anymore in the hospital," CEO Phyllis Peoples told the Parish Council during a meeting Monday night. "Our ICU is full. Over the weekend – we have 28 beds in our ER – over 20 were filled with just COVID patients. That means I have less than eight beds to use if there is a trauma or an accident or a cath or a heart [issue] that comes into our facility.