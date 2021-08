Circle, one of the two companies behind the USDC stablecoin, is looking to become a full-reserve national commercial bank. “Circle intends to become a full-reserve national commercial bank, operating under the supervision and risk management requirements of the Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury, OCC, and the FDIC. We believe that full-reserve banking, built on digital currency technology, can lead to not just a radically more efficient, but also a safer, more resilient financial system,” said Circle CEO and co-founder Jeremy Allaire in Circle’s official announcement.