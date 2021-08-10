Cancel
Columbia County, OR

Masks once again recommended in Columbia County

By Scott Keith
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Due to the rapidly spreading delta variant, the county government recommends indoor mask wearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzKpT_0bNjAxoB00

While indoor mask wearing is now mandated in populous Multnomah County, there's no word of such a mandate in neighboring Columbia County.

Columbia County Public Health is, however, recommending that everyone wear a mask indoors when in public places in Columbia County, whether you are vaccinated or not.

At issue is the delta variant of COVID-19, which is spreading rapidly in the country and is much more easily transmissible than previous strains of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

"Due to the recent dramatic increase in cases of COVID-19 in our community and following recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oregon Health Authority guidelines, Columbia County Public Health recommends masking indoors regardless of vaccination status," the county stated in a news release.

The public health authority notes the risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection is substantial and that 45% of eligible residents have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A news release quotes Michael Paul, Columbia County Public Health director, as saying, "The delta variant has caused a sharp increase in case rates across the state including in Columbia County. We are recommending masking for all residents in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more residents vaccinated."

The county is advising residents that the growing number of COVID-19 cases is severely slowing down the local contact tracing process.

Columbia County Public Health is telling the public, "CCPH continues to complete COVID-19 investigations, but residents should be aware that the high number of cases makes it very difficult to identify every case and to notify every contact about their exposure to another individual who was infected."

The health authority recommends residents review the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested at the onset of symptoms. It also recommends that unvaccinated residents reach out to a healthcare provider about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Columbia County Public Health stated: "With the emergence of the more transmissible delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible residents vaccinated as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death."

More than 80% of Oregon's COVID-19 deaths in July occurred among unvaccinated individuals, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday, Aug. 9.

If you have a question about COVID-19, you can call 2-1-1. Questions about your specific medical needs should be directed to a healthcare provider. More information can be provided at Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.

