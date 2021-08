Jeffrey Wright is keeping himself quite busy these days. The Westworld star who was involved in one of the most mind-blowing reveals of the show's debut season is gearing up for the release of Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ where he voices The Watcher before looking ahead to next year where he is an integral part of a new DC movie franchise. Wright steps into The Batman as Commissioner Gordon, starring under the direction of Matt Reeves alongside Robert Pattinson's titular Caped Crusader. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Wright opened up about working on the DC Comics movie, sharing some insight about the new Batman film.