St. Helens Police Log: July 22-Aug. 1, 2021

This week's calls include: a stolen vehicle, a break-in and assault, and a burglary report.

Thursday, July 22

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man for a restraining order violation in the 500 block of South Columbia River Highway.

Friday, July 23

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.

Officers arrested a 69-year-old man for criminal trespass and probation violation in the 500 block of Milton Way.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man on an outstanding felony warrant on Second Street.

Sunday, July 25

Officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 35000 block of Oakwood Drive.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old woman on an outstanding felony warrant on Highway 30 near Pittsburg Road.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old woman on an outstanding felony warrant and for giving false information to police on Highway 30 near Pittsburg Road.

Monday, July 26

Officers arrested a 26-year-old woman on multiple outstanding warrants in the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man for disorderly conduct and probation violation in the 2000 block of Gable Road.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man on an outstanding felony warrant in the 200 block of Strand Street.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of Strand Street.

Officers responded to a traffic crash on Highway 30 near Gable Road.

Officers arrested a 54-year-old man on multiple outstanding warrants in the 300 block of South 18th Street.

Tuesday, July 27

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on an outstanding felony warrant in the 400 block of 11th Street.

Officers investigated a report of a theft in the 100 block of South Columbia River Highway.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man for driving while suspended in the 1600 block of Old Portland Road.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man on an outstanding felony warrant in the 300 block of North 16th Street.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on an outstanding municipal court warrant in the 500 block of Columbia River Highway.

Officers cited a 50-year-old woman for unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and assault in the 500 block of South Columbia River Highway.

Wednesday, July 28

Officers investigated a report of a theft in the 200 block of Crouse Way.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on an outstanding felony warrant on Columbia Boulevard near Eighth Street.

Thursday, July 29

Officers responded to a report of a theft in the 400 block of Port Avenue.

Friday, July 30

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man on an outstanding felony warrant in the 1500 block of Columbia Boulevard.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on South Columbia River Highway near South Vernonia Road.

Saturday, July 31

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man on an outstanding warrant on Columbia Boulevard.

Officers investigated a report of a burglary in the 400 block of Port Avenue.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Officers conducted a death investigation in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.