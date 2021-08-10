Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Lottery winner allegedly killed by husband in Oklahoma months after win: report

By David Aaro
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who won $2 million in the California Lottery last fall was allegedly killed by her husband in Oklahoma along with her 1-year-old daughter, according to reports. The bodies of Tiffani Hill, 31, and John Donato, her 42-year-old husband, were found at her Calera, Oklahoma, home on July 30. Authorities reportedly believe Donato shot Hill and then turned the gun on himself. The baby was injured in the shooting and died at the hospital, according to KXII-TV of Texas.

www.foxla.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Calera, OK
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Valley Springs, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Fbi#California Lottery#Kxii Tv#Fbi#The Choctaw Nation#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#Scratchers#Fox 11 Los Angeles#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Afghan president appeals for help as Taliban close in on capital

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is calling on the international community to aid in the country’s fight against the Taliban, which has closed in on Kabul as fears grow that the capital could soon be overrun by the insurgent group. The U.S.-backed leader said in a televised address Saturday, his first...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

Here's how the 7.2 magnitude earthquake today compares to Haiti's 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010. The epicenter of today’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake near Haiti is approximately 60 miles west of the fatal 2010 Haiti earthquake, according to CNN supervising meteorologist Brandon Miller. The devastating 2010 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that the U.S. should start conducting airstrikes against the Taliban and provide support to Afghan forces to stop the insurgent group from capturing the Afghan capital amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops. McConnell said in a statement that “it is not too...

Comments / 1

Community Policy