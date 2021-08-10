Cancel
Columbia County, OR

Cooling centers open in south Columbia County during heat wave

By Anna Del Savio
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
Excessive Heat Watch in place from Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjCfv_0bNj9tH100

The Scappoose and St. Helens libraries will be open as cooling centers during the heat wave.

Temperatures in Scappoose are expected to reach 98 degrees on Wednesday and surpass 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Both libraries will also be open for normal browsing operations.

The Scappoose Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Masks will be required at the Scappoose library cooling center. The library meeting room, which will be used as a cooling center, can fit 15 people.

The St. Helens Public Library cooling center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The library is extending hours to allow browsing and computer use during all the hours that the cooling center is running.

Face masks are recommended in the St. Helens library and will be available to those in need, according to a city announcement.

The Scappoose library is located at 52469 SE 2nd St.

In St. Helens, the library is at 375 S 18th St.

The splash pad at Columbia View Park will be running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. If the splash pad is not working, the city says to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521. Columbia View Park is located at 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

The fountain in Heritage Park, next to the Scappoose library, will continue running throughout the city's centennial festival this Friday and Saturday. The water-play fountain plays one "show" at the top of the hour and when the nearby button is pushed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Scappoose Public Works Director Dave Sukau explained.

The Scappoose library announced earlier this summer that it would be open as a cooling center during regular operating hours on any day forecasted to reach 95 degrees.

Jeff Weiss, the Scappoose library director, said that only a few people used the library cooling center during the last heat wave, when temperatures were far higher than expected this week. The Scappoose Centennial festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Weiss said he expects more people to use the library those days to escape the heat at the mostly-outdoor celebration.

Though a heat wave is an inconvenience or reason to head to the splash pad for some, it can be deadly.

Across Oregon, at least 96 people died of hyperthermia (which includes heatstroke) during the late-June heat wave. One Columbia County resident died: an 83-year-old woman with pre-existing health conditions living alone outside Scappoose.

Signs of heatstroke include dizziness, nausea, confusion, headache, a fast pulse, high body temperature, and hot, red skin.

If you believe you or someone you know is experiencing signs of heatstroke, call 911 immediately, move the person to a cooler place, and use cool damp cloths or a cool bath to lower the person's temperature.

