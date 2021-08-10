Virginia football position previews: Wide receiver

Marques Hagans see Dontayvion Wicks as an All-ACC-caliber wide receiver. The redshirt sophomore’s stat sheet shows that he has just three catches in his college career, the last one coming on Nov. 23, 2019, but Wicks’ talent is undeniable. After missing 2020 due to injury, Wicks is fully healthy, and he stole the show in the team’s spring game when he torched the team’s defensive backs with smooth route running and effortless speed.