Jeanne Shirley Damiani, comforted by family
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Jeanne Shirley Damiani (nee Baun) passed painlessly through the veil at 92 years of age. Jeanne was born Jan. 6, 1929. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph P. Sr. in 2015, and sons, Joseph P. Jr. in 2009, Ronald Zieger, and David Ziegert; she is survived by her children, Lynn M. Anderson (nee Ziegert) and Thomas Ziegert; grandchildren, Christine Oliphant (Wayne), William J. Anderson III (Ellen), Nichole Pierce (Adam), and Joseph P. III; great-grandchildren, Megan Albright (Justen), Mindi Cooper (Connor), William J. IV, and Julia Pierce; great-great-grandchildren, Jonah Albright and Croix Cooper; notable niece, Paula Deptula (nee Damiani) (Richard); many other nieces and nephews.www.capegazette.com
