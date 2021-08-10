Cancel
Town Newsletter: Howard Center Community Outreach Project, helicopter crash on Colchester Causeway

By Courtesy Town of Colchester
colchestersun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Colchester, along with five other municipalities (Essex, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston, and Winooski), has expanded the Community Outreach Program operated under contract by the Howard Center to include Richmond, Hinesburg, and Milton. The Community Outreach Program staff collaborates with and assists the Colchester Police Department to achieve better results with individuals with mental health or other social service needs. Their interventions can help de-escalate a crisis and refer people to human service resources from housing to mental health to health and substance abuse. We have made a longer-term and increased financial commitment to the program. We have entered a five-year agreement providing 50% more staffing for all communities and 66% more annual funding from the Town of Colchester. Here is a recent report on the services provided: https://clerkshq.com/Content/Attachments/Colchester-vt/info210427_a4.pdf?clientSite=Colchester-vt.

