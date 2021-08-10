Cancel
Ocotillo, CA

Border Patrol Agents Rescue 11 Migrants over the Weekend

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued 11 undocumented individuals in separate events over the weekend in the Jacumba Wilderness region. The first incident occurred Friday afternoon at about 12 p.m., when El Centro Sector’s Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) received a message from the Government of Mexico (GOM) regarding an individual who illegally crossed into the United States and was now lost and in distress. The message provided the individual’s name, age, a description of his clothing worn and of the surrounding area he was at. The individual stated that he was tired, without water and could not walk anymore.

