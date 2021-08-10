Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clare, MI

JEFFREY “JEFF” DEAN BAILEY

clarecountycleaver.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey “Jeff” Dean Bailey, age 60 of Cheboygan, Michigan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Jeffrey was born October 21, 1960 in Clare, Michigan the son of Marvin Allen Bailey and Ethel Pearl (Wilson) Bailey. Jeffrey graduated from Harrison High School in 1979. Jeff was united in marriage to Ms. Marge Mae Corbin on January 18, 1992 in Ontonagon, Michigan. Jeff and Marge had resided in Ontonagon for many years, prior to relocating to Cheboygan, Michigan in 2016.

www.clarecountycleaver.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Clare, MI
City
Standish, MI
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
City
Ontonagon, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Bailey, MI
City
Marysville, MI
State
Texas State
City
Romulus, MI
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Cheboygan, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Bailey
Person
Dean Bailey
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loomis#Harrison High School#Newport News#Memphis Bunch#Western#Stocking Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy