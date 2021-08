Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walt Disney (DIS) – Walt Disney reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 80 cents per share, well above the 55-cent consensus estimate, with revenue beating forecasts as well. Disney's performance was boosted by a rebound in U.S. theme park attendance as well as stronger-than-expected growth for its Disney+ streaming service. The company did, however, warn of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the delta coronavirus variant. Disney shares rallied 5.5% in the premarket.