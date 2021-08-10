Cancel
One person in custody following high-speed pursuit | By Washington County Sheriff

By Washington Co. Sheriff
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral area law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of a 32-year-old Milwaukee man after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a business parking lot in the Village of Jackson today. The incident began this morning at 7:55 a.m. after a vehicle owner called 911 reporting his vehicle was just stolen, by an unknown suspect, from a parking lot near Glen Brooke Dr. and Main St. in the Village of Jackson.

