Meet the first Mexican chef to win a Michelin Star

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Fine dining devotees, rejoice: For the first time since 2019, the Michelin guide will announce newly-starred restaurants in California in late September. In the leadup to the awards, the guide is highlighting new dining gems throughout the state, beginning with the Bay Area and California wine country: Oakland’s ever-popular Horn Barbecue; Routier, the new French restaurant from the B. Patisserie team; Bernal Heights’s Marlena; Cal-Indian stunner Ettan in Palo Alto; and Aurum in Los Altos are all getting shoutouts in the 2021 guide, selected “to help food lovers identify new discoveries prior to the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars.” For the full list of Northern California restaurants added to the guide, see the Michelin Guide website.
Comments / 0