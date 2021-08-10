Cancel
Meet the first Mexican chef to win a Michelin Star

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of learning from his parents and working in French kitchens Chef Carlos Gaytán opened his own restaurant, Mexique, and became the first Mexican-born chef to win the most coveted prize in the culinary world: a Michelin Star.

