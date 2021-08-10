How to stay safe during Clackamas County's upcoming heat wave

Officials offer tips to keep you and others safe as temperatures surpass 100 degrees this week

National Weather Service officials expect "excessive heat" to hit Clackamas County on Wednesday as temperatures are forecasted to reach highs of 98 degrees, 104 degrees on Thursday and 103 on Friday.

The alert, which will be in effect for parts of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, will last through Saturday evening.

Clackamas County's last major heat wave in late June killed 14 among over 500 deaths in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Canada, caused by a "heat dome" that kept hot air trapped in the region for roughly two weeks.

Kimberly Dinwiddie, the county's public information officer and policy liaison has compiled a list of tips to help residents stay safe and cool:

When it's hot, you should:

• Drink water and bring extra bottles for yourself and others.

• Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you are thirsty.

• Talk to your doctor first if you are on water pills.

• Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

• Take a cool shower or bath.

• Use air conditioning or a fan.

• Don't use a fan to blow extremely hot air on yourself, use it to create cross-ventilation.

• Wear lightweight and loose clothing.

• Avoid using your stove or oven.

• Avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Take care of those around you

• Check in on elders and vulnerable neighbors during warm weather — twice a day is best.

• Never leave a person, child or a pet in a hot car.

• Check regularly on how babies and toddlers, seniors, people taking mental health medications and people with heart disease or high blood pressure are doing. See the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

• Invite a friend to a splash pad, movie, a mall or museum.

If you must be out in the heat:

• Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

• Rest often in shady areas.

• Wear a wide-brimmed hat

• Use sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher (the most effective products say "broad spectrum" or "UVA/UVB protection" on their labels) and reapply as directed.

• Consider packing a couple extra bottles of water, these could be used for you and your family or anyone you see that looks like they could use a cool drink of water.

• Know that the heat index (what the temperature feels like when humidity is involved) plays a role. When sweat isn't able to evaporate from the body due to high humidity, the body has difficulty regulating its temperature and cooling itself off. The result? Heat stroke, cramps and exhaustion are all likely to happen. (Check out this chart from NWS indicating the levels of the heat index).

If you are near water:

• Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising in or near water.

• Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers, including four-sided fencing.

• Learn swimming and water survival skills.

• Children, inexperienced swimmers and all boaters should wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life Jackets.

• Always swim in a lifeguarded area.

• Always swim with a buddy.

• Don't use alcohol or drugs (including certain prescription medications) before or while swimming, diving or supervising swimmers.

If you have a pet:

• Provide plenty of shade and water.

• Never leave them in a car

• Learn more at the Oregon Humane Society website.

Dinwiddie noted that county parks "such as Metzler, Feyrer, Eagle Fern, Barton, Wagonwheel and Knights Bridge are great places for county residents to stay cool and enjoy outdoor and water-based recreation activities," but to remember that parks often get crowded during high temperatures.

"Be sure to remember that parking facilities at our parks can quickly fill up on hot summer days, particularly at popular park facilities along the Clackamas River," Dinwiddie said, adding that some parks have reduced parking capacity this summer.

"Barton Park in the Boring area and the Carver Boat Ramp on Springwater Road often reach full capacity in the summer months, especially on hot weekend days. When this happens, county parks staff will close the area for a few hours or the rest of the day to help ensure the safety of all visitors. People may want to take alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion near these parks," she added.

Find out more information about Clackamas County parks here.