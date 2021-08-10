Steel sector carbon emissions must fall 75% under 2 degrees celsius scenario — report

Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed an agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)’s Training and Development Centre to set up a National Hydrogen Alliance (NHA), reports the official news agency from Oman, ONA. The alliance comprises 13 bodies from public and private sectors including operators of oil and gas, educational and research institutions and port authorities. Among the participants, are heavyweights like BP, Shell and Total, and universities, including German University (GUtech). “Oman is in contact with different countries in the world and occupies a prominent place in the global arena due to its climate, strategic geographical location and expertise in leading the shift towards renewable energy green hydrogen,” said Salim Nasir Al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and reported by ONA.