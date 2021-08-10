Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana Football Ranked No. 23 in Preseason Coaches Poll

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtK1y_0bNj7FC300

Louisiana football ranked No. 23 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll on Tuesday. This is the first time UL has ranked in a major preseason poll.

Louisiana checked in as the highest ranked Sun Belt Conference school, just one spot above No. 24 Coastal Carolina. The Cajuns are also one of two Louisiana schools to be ranked in the Top 25 along with No. 13 LSU.

This comes on the heels of a 2020 campaign where the Cajuns finished 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt play. UL finished the season at No. 16 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll. That season started with a Week 1 upset of then No. 23 Iowa State, 31-14, on Sept. 12.

The Cajuns will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against No. 19 Texas.

Here's the full coaches poll:

1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. Louisiana
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss
KATC News

KATC News

