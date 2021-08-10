Louisiana Football Ranked No. 23 in Preseason Coaches Poll

Louisiana football ranked No. 23 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll on Tuesday. This is the first time UL has ranked in a major preseason poll.

Louisiana checked in as the highest ranked Sun Belt Conference school, just one spot above No. 24 Coastal Carolina. The Cajuns are also one of two Louisiana schools to be ranked in the Top 25 along with No. 13 LSU.

This comes on the heels of a 2020 campaign where the Cajuns finished 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt play. UL finished the season at No. 16 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll. That season started with a Week 1 upset of then No. 23 Iowa State, 31-14, on Sept. 12.

The Cajuns will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against No. 19 Texas.

Here's the full coaches poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel