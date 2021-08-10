Bass Pro Shop announces new location in Sunset Hills
Bass Pro Shops announced plans to open a 75,000-square-foot destination retail store in Sunset Hills, Mo. It’s expected to open in 2022 and will be the area’s third location.www.audacy.com
Bass Pro Shops announced plans to open a 75,000-square-foot destination retail store in Sunset Hills, Mo. It’s expected to open in 2022 and will be the area’s third location.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.https://www.audacy.com/kmox
Comments / 0