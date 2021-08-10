Cancel
Bass Pro Shop announces new location in Sunset Hills

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Bass Pro Shops announced plans to open a 75,000-square-foot destination retail store in Sunset Hills, Mo. It’s expected to open in 2022 and will be the area’s third location.

www.audacy.com

