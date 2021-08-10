Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

John Kelly, the ‘Gentle Giant’ Half of Viral TikTok Duo Tex and John, Dies Suddenly

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tex Kelly and his father, John, were a rare kind of comedic duo on TikTok, but now the younger of the two will have to continue alone. John Kelly has died, according to posts shared on Instagram and TikTok. His death was sudden and unexpected, and a note at a...

knue.com

Comments / 0

101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Gentle Giant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

GoFundMe for TikTok star John Kelly raises more than $21,000 after son announces death

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $21,000 in a day to pay for the hospital and funeral expenses of a TikTok star who died unexpectedly.On Sunday, Tex Kelly, who goes by the username @texandjohn on TikTok, announced that his father John Kelly, who frequently featured in his TikTok videos, had died.Tex announced his father’s passing in a TikTok video, in which he had compiled numerous clips of himself and his fellow TikTok star. “You’ll always be my hero. Until next time Dad. I love you so much,” Tex captioned the clip, which has since been viewed more than 7.6m...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

John Kelly From Tex and John on TikTok Has Died, According to the Official Page

As TikTok has become a more and more central part of the social media ecosystem, different types of channels have become popular on the platform. Dancing and music are still huge, but so is comedy, and there are a number of different comedic sensibilities to choose from. Tex and John Kelly, a step-father and son who have grown popular on TikTok, are one such comedy duo that's become popular largely through comedic sketches.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
Tyler, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Riding In The Car Is Just One Of Maggie’s Favorite Things To Do

I do believe just about every dog loves to go for rides in the car, but there are just some that enjoy it more than others and Maggie is one of those dogs!. Maggie is an all around wonderful dog. Gayle Helms of Pets Fur People says she enjoys children, other dogs and even cats. That's a plus, if you've got cats in the house already. Maggie is around six years old and weighs about fifty pounds. In addition to being house trained already, Maggie knows some basic commands, she's a smart girl. She is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler and she's has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Maggie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
MusicPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Jordan Davis’ ‘Buy Dirt’ Video (With Luke Bryan) Is Down-Home Country Comfort [Watch]

Jordan Davis' collaboration with Luke Bryan on "Buy Dirt" makes for a perfectly-country, down-home-comfortable music video, too. The video, much like the songs advises, keeps it simple and focuses on the important things in life: Family, the guys (Davis and Bryan), and just a guitar. Opening with a black-and-white shot of Davis standing in a field with just his guitar, as the song builds momentum, the shot widens and soon adds color.
MusicPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Scotty McCreery Sets His Gaze Outward on ‘Same Truck’ [Listen]

The title track from Scotty McCreery's Same Truck album is a likable message of unity that fits safely within the singer's comfortable repertoire. Images of rural America color a guitar and mandolin-led arrangement that finds 27-year-old focused on the world around him. He's done little of this across his four...
MusicPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Billy Currington Surprises Fans With a New, Synth-Pop Leaning Album Called ‘Intuition’

Without fanfare or advanced warning, Billy Currington dropped his seventh studio project, Intuition, on Friday (Aug. 6). The album is the first full-length project Currington has released in six years, following his June 2015 record, Summer Forever. That project included a number of straight-ahead country tracks, like the No. 1 hits "Do I Make You Wanna" and "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To." Even so, Currington has often shown a penchant for stylistic experimentation, particularly in recent years: In 2019, his "Details" marked an inventive turn into country-leaning soul, for example.

Comments / 0

Community Policy