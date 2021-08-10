Cancel
Music

Billy Currington Surprises Fans With a New, Synth-Pop Leaning Album Called ‘Intuition’

By Carena Liptak
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Without fanfare or advanced warning, Billy Currington dropped his seventh studio project, Intuition, on Friday (Aug. 6). The album is the first full-length project Currington has released in six years, following his June 2015 record, Summer Forever. That project included a number of straight-ahead country tracks, like the No. 1 hits "Do I Make You Wanna" and "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To." Even so, Currington has often shown a penchant for stylistic experimentation, particularly in recent years: In 2019, his "Details" marked an inventive turn into country-leaning soul, for example.

101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

Billy Currington
#Intuition#Synth Pop
