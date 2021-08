Experience a unique challenge with Eldest Souls, a game that combines the mechanics of a boss rush with soulsborne gameplay. The Old Gods have destroyed the world, and a single warrior aims to slay the gods to hopefully save the world. Each Old God features a unique challenge for the player, but just finding these Old Gods is part of the fun. In between, meet intriguing NPCs, complete questlines, and discover the dark secrets of the Old Gods as you slowly slay them one by one. Each God you slay bestows upon it new powers and abilities, allowing you to customize your character with unique combinations for the next fight.