The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will debut a third jersey for the first time in team history on Friday, Nov. 26 vs. the San Jose Barracuda (5:00 p.m. PT). The Gulls will hold a customized replica third jersey pre-order beginning today that will run through Thursday, Sep. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving fans the opportunity to purchase a fully personalized (name and number) replica Gulls jersey for the first time. Following the sweater’s debut on the day after Thanksgiving, the Gulls will sport the third jersey on eight other occasions, including the next seven Friday home games and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Apr. 23.