Man thrown from car in Carson City crash, police looking for second driver

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help locating a second driver involved in a crash Sunday afteroon. Deputies responded to the intersection of East College Parkway and Airport Road at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8 on the report of a major injury crash. When police arrived on scene, they found a 61-year-old man in the roadway who was thrown from his car after a rollover crash.