Indie World Showcase Coming Tomorrow

noobfeed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo is continuing its campaign to constantly release new indie games on the Switch. With a new Indie World stream coming tomorrow. The stream will take place on August 11th at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. It'll last around 20 minutes and provide a look at new indie games releasing throughout the year.

www.noobfeed.com

