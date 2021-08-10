Indie World Showcase Coming Tomorrow

Nintendo held their latest Indie World Showcase livestream this morning, showing off what's to come for the rest of the year and more. Some of the major highlights from the stream are the fact that Tetris Effect is on the way, Boyfriend Dungeon is being released today, Necrobarista is coming to Switch, Axiom Verge 2 is confirmed for launch today, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon will be coming, and much more. We have the full rundown from Nintendo below along with the stream down at the bottom.