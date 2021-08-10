Indie World Showcase Coming Tomorrow

Nintendo just wrapped up its packed August 2021 Indie World Showcase presentation, showing off around 20 minutes of game reveals and announcements. As usual, the publisher made sure the presentation paired fresh reveals with updates on existing games. News on existing titles included games such as Thomas Happ’s Axiom Verge 2 and Picogram’s Garden Story, which are both launching today. Tetris Effect: Connected, meanwhile, is finally dropping onto Nintendo Switch this October. Chucklefish’s Eastward is also coming to Switch with a release date of September 16, 2021 as a timed console exclusive. Then there were more reveals for games like Metal Slug Tactics, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, Loop Hero, and more.
Comments / 0