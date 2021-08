Dr Disrespect is excited for Halo Infinite, but he's always quite worried about the game. During a recent Warzone stream, the popular YouTube streamer admitted he's itching to get his hands on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game after missing out on it during the recent technical test. However, while he's "anxious" to play it, he admitted he wasn't that impressed with what he saw from the game during the test, and even went as far as to note holding a public technical test in the first place may be a red flag.