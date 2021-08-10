Zappix Deploys Self-Service Payment Solution with the National Recovery Agency

E2 IT Consulting has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 rankings. . The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others.