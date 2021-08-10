Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nicollet County, MN

Denied beer request allegedly led to knife threat

By The Free Press
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdSnM_0bNj2flm00
Nicollet County Courthouse

ST. PETER — A woman allegedly chased a man with a knife because he would not give her money to buy more beer.

Tomasa Lopez Lopez, 21, of St. Peter, was charged with felony threats and felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

A man who was in Lopez’s home Sunday said she got angry when he refused to give her $50 so she could buy more beer.

She pushed him, threw a plate at him and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give her the money, according to a court complaint. She then allegedly got a large knife from the kitchen and chased him. The man said he ran outside and Lopez threw the knife at him.

The man had a small cut on his neck.

The Free Press

Comments / 0

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
281
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nicollet County, MN
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Saint Peter, MN
Saint Peter, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Nicollet County, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees. The temperature was 0.02 degrees above the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 matched the 2016 record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy