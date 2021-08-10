Whiskey Riff Raff With Charlie Worsham

Cancel
One of the most talented guys in the business.

The great Charlie Worsham joins the podcast to talk his new EP, ‘Sugarcane,’ the ins and outs of being a Nashville session musician, working on Eric Church’s ‘Heart & Soul’ records, his sweat-soaked performance in Ernest Tubb Record Shop at 116 degrees, and working with the great Jay Joyce.

He discusses “Fist Through This Town” and the frustrations of making it in music, touring with Vince Gill and Old Crow Medicine Show, TikTok, pregnancy playlists and more.

The podcast is available everywhere. Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

