With Antonio Pintus replacing Gregory Dupont in the fitness department, Real Madrid will hope to have much lesser injuries than they did last season. If it were not for over 60 plus absentees through the course of the season via injuries and illness related issues, it is fair to say that Los Blancos may well have gone all the way in La Liga and the Champions League as well. However, that was not to be and Gregory Dupont lost his job as the fitness coach, thereby making way for Antonio Pintus who returns to Madrid from Inter Milan.