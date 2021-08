It was only penalties, and it was close, but it might have been in some way symbolic. After a week when La Liga has been dismissed, and there have been justifiably grave concerns about the extreme strength in depth at a handful of European “super clubs”, one of the biggest seals the first silverware of the season by beating one of Spain’s upstarts thanks to their bench. Substitute Kepa Arrizabalega - still the most expensive goalkeeper in the world - turned the tone and thread of this shootout by saving from Aissa Mandi, and then won it by saving from Raul Albiol.