More jobs coming to Lycoming County

West Pharmaceutical Services in Lycoming County plans to expand operations in a big way. The company wants to increase production at its plants in Williamsport and Jersey Shore.

"West Pharmaceuticals is a leading provider of packaging components, delivery systems for injectable drugs, and other health care products," said David Lanzer, director of operations for West Pharmaceutical Services.

With the ongoing pandemic, demand for the company's products has only increased. The $18 million expansion planned for the Williamsport plant will take place on the building's west side. Officials hope to break ground at the end of the year.

"The expansion is about 12,000 square feet and will bring about 30 family-sustainable jobs to the area."

The Jersey Shore expansion has already begun. The company has bought more machines for that plant to help make more products.

Officials with West Pharmaceuticals say that the multi-million dollar building expansions at the two plants will create over 100 jobs in the county.

"People are looking for good quality paying jobs nowadays, and the fortunate thing is we do have those in our market. You're seeing that with these companies who are coming in either with these new jobs that are coming in or these expansions coming in," said Jason Fink, head of the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

The pharmaceutical company joins a list of manufacturing companies in the county trying to create more jobs.

Last week, AA Metals announced it is looking to hire folks for an aluminum manufacturing plant that is set to open in Williamsport in October.

West Pharmaceutical Services is already trying to bring people on to work at either of its two plants in the county.

To find out more information about careers at West Pharmaceutical Services, click here .