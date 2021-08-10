Cancel
NBA

Watch: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga throws down two-handed dunk after steal in summer league vs. Magic

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

After making his debut in Sacramento’s California Classic against the Miami Heat, Jonathan Kuminga took his talents to the desert for the Las Vegas Summer League.

In his first game in Sin City, the No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft met fellow top picks Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner in a contest against the Orlando Magic.

Following an impressive debut in Sacramento, Kuminga continued his solid run on Monday against the Magic. The G League Ignite product dropped 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the floor with six boards, three steals and an assist in 29 minutes.

Despite the Warriors dropping the game in overtime to the Magic, 91-89, Kuminga added another clip to his rookie summer league highlight reel. With under a minute remaining in the first half, the 18-year-old picked off Wagner for a steal.

Following his steal, Kuminga had a free run to the bucket. Kuminga flew to the rim for a powerful two-handed dunk.

