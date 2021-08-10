Cancel
Cameron Burrell, NCAA Champ, Carl Lewis' Godson, Dead At 26

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrack star Cameron Burrell -- former NCAA champion and godson of the legendary Carl Lewis -- passed away at the age of 26 years old, his family announced Tuesday. Burrell was a star at the University of Houston ... capturing the 100m championship in 2018. CB also anchored Houston's 4x100m relay team. Bottom line, he was the fastest college athlete in the U.S.

