Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart

By Johanna Li
insideedition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvicted murderer Scott Peterson is expected to testify as a witness at the pre-trial hearing in the case of Kristin Smart’s disappearance. Peterson, who is currently in prison for murdering his pregnant wife, is believed to have known Smart when they both attended California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) – where Smart mysteriously disappeared after attending an off-campus party in 1996.

www.insideedition.com

Scott Peterson
Ruben Flores
#Murder#San Quentin State Prison#Testify In Disappearance#Cbs Sacramento#Ktvu
California StateNew York Post

California mom convicted for pushing son off parking deck to his death

A California mom has been convicted of pushing her 7-month-old son to his death from the fourth story of a hospital parking garage, prosecutors said. Sonia Hermosillo, 41, of La Habra, was found guilty Wednesday of one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of assault on a child causing death, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.
San Luis Obispo County, CAKTLA.com

Defense attorneys in Kristin Smart case point to convicted killer Scott Peterson; his lawyer calls it ‘a publicity stunt’

The name of convicted killer Scott Peterson has emerged in another high-profile case: the slaying of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart. A week into a hearing in which a San Luis Obispo County judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to try Paul Flores in the 1996 disappearance and killing of Smart, defense attorneys are making efforts to focus on other potential suspects, including Peterson.
Public SafetyPosted by
Oxygen

Paul Flores' Lawyers Want To Call Scott Peterson To The Stand In Kristin Smart Murder Case

Two of California’s most notorious murder cases could intertwine in court if defense attorneys for Paul Flores get their way. Flores’ legal team is hoping to call Scott Peterson—who is currently behind bars for killing his wife, Laci, and their unborn son—to the stand during an ongoing preliminary hearing for Flores and his father Ruben Flores, according to local station KEYT.
San Luis Obispo, CAcalcoastnews.com

Conflicting scenarios emerge in Kristin Smart murder case

During the first day of the preliminary hearing of Paul and Ruben Flores, prosecutors attempted to portray former Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart as part of a close knit family while the defense attorneys painted a picture of a young woman in crisis who was thinking of leaving the country.
Public SafetyPosted by
The US Sun

Where is Scott Peterson now?

SCOTT Peterson and his wife Laci were expecting their first child back in 2002. Peterson was later convicted of the first-degree murder of his pregnant wife and the second-degree murder of their unborn son. Why was Scott Peterson on trial?. The San Diego native was accused of murdering his wife...

