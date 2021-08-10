Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart
Convicted murderer Scott Peterson is expected to testify as a witness at the pre-trial hearing in the case of Kristin Smart’s disappearance. Peterson, who is currently in prison for murdering his pregnant wife, is believed to have known Smart when they both attended California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) – where Smart mysteriously disappeared after attending an off-campus party in 1996.www.insideedition.com
