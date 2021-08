Let’s be honest upfront: almost no modern music in America would exist without the blues. From its roots in Black communities of the 19th century to its blossom in the Mississippi Delta to its moment of global stardom with the rise of rock in the 1960s, the blues have played an integral role in almost every step of American culture. Whether it’s Robert Johnson, B.B. King, John Mayer, or even modern pop stars, like The Weeknd, SZA, and more, the blues is a key part of the foundation of any strain of popular song. In fact, the blues even served as the starting point for the biggest pop star of all time: Michael Jackson. Speaking with American Songwriter, Michael’s brother Tito explained the forgotten history.