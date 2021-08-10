Cancel
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer offers condolences to the Bowden family

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 91 after a short battle with terminal pancreatic cancer. The architect of the modern FSU football program from 1976-2009, Bowden is the second-winningest college football coach of all time with a 377-129-4 record to go with a pair of national titles.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who coached five matchups against Bowden while he was at Florida before the long-time Seminoles coach finally retired in 2009, praised Bowden and offered his support to the Bowden family on Twitter.

“Today, we lost a legend,” Meyer said. “Bobby was a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways. Sending love to Ann and the entire Bowden family.”

Luckily for Meyer, he took over at UF in the final years of Bowden’s tenure and never had to draw a matchup against one of his best FSU squads. Still, it’s clear that Bowden made quite an impact on Meyer in that short time, and the former paved the way for college football success in the Sunshine State, which the latter took full advantage of.

Bowden is survived by his wife, Ann, and their six children. Public funeral services will be held for him at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on Saturday.

