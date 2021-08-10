Nécessaire's New Shampoo and Conditioner Turned Me Into An Optimist

Here's a little background information on me and my hair: I am the proud owner of mistreated, heat-damaged curls, which makes me very, very wary of new products. When I go on vacation with my boyfriend, he uses the hotel's mini bottles of shampoo and conditioner. I giggle at this while unpacking the ten hair products I need to look halfway decent. This isn't just about styling products, either. If I use a shampoo that doesn't fit my lifestyle, I'll be going out with insane amounts of frizz and flyaways that no hair oil can cure.