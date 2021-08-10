K-Pop Group The Boyz on New EP “THRILL-ING,” That Water Cannon Scene, and Personal Style

The youngest of THE BOYZ, Korean-American member Eric, is assigning what each of his teammates would be in an amusement park. “Sangyeon is a safari zookeeper, because he looks like one. And because he takes care of all the animals here,” he jokes, a finger circling the conference table where the 11-member group is sitting for a Zoom call with NME. Sangyeon, the leader and eldest among them, calmly accepts – true to his zookeeper nature, he prefers to laugh and let his cubs take the spotlight today. “Ju Haknyeon is a snack bar,” Eric continues, rising from his seat to grab some of the assorted snacks spread over the table. “And Sunwoo is a bumper car,” he finalises with cheers of approval from the other members.