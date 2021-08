The Polish parliament descended into chaos on Wednesday as a controversial new law was passed limiting foreign ownership of Polish media companies.A key vote on a media law threatening the future of government-critical broadcaster TVN appeared to have been scuppered by a motion to delay the vote until early September, which won by two votes in the early evening.But, to the outrage of opposition MPs, the speaker of the house decided to re-run the vote on delaying the session, arguing the length of the delay hadn’t been made clear.At the same time, three MPs from the populist centre-right Kukiz’15 party...