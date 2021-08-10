Starship Technologies is bringing food delivery robots to four more US college campuses this year
The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), the University of Kentucky (UK), the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach, Florida campus will all be graced with the Estonian-born company’s little six-wheeled, zero-emissions delivery robots. This announcement comes the same day as Kiwibot, another autonomous sidewalk delivery...techcrunch.com
