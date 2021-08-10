David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, relief on the way by Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of heat and humidity for the metro today, though not quite as stifling as it was yesterday. Temperatures warming into the lower 90s, heat index readings in the 100 to 105-degree range for the metro, not quite the 110+ that we saw yesterday. Temperatures will remain in the 90s through sunset, with only slow cooling expected tonight. We’ll likely still be in the 80s through at least Midnight. Lows falling into the middle 70s by morning with plenty of humidity in the air.