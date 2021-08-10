10 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Sonoma

California's wine country offers picturesque views, five-star cuisine, and, of course, unparalleled experiences for the oenophile. While Napa may be the more famous of the two wine regions, Sonoma offers a more laid-back getaway as the area is less commercialized, but this region is equally as luxurious. We're highlighting a few of Sonoma's best and most beautiful wine estates to visit on your next trip to Northern California, whether you have a day to spare or are spending an entire week in this beautiful part of the country. From Tuscan-style villas to modern architectural wonders, there's something for every taste in the stunning Sonoma Valley.