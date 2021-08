Getting out of debt — even very serious debt — is doable when the proper steps are taken. Quote: "Debt will tear us apart"Photo by Ruth Enyedi on Unsplash. Being in debt is a common complaint many people have. But if you ask them how much money they owe or whether they have a budget, you often get a blank look. And should you be bold enough to suggest that they cut back on some expenses, they either refuse outright or look at you as though you have two heads.