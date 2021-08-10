Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terrebonne Parish, LA

'We are getting nervous and scared': Terrebonne General copes with COVID-19 surge

Houma Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest wave of COVID-19 has filled ICU beds at Terrebonne General Health System, threatening emergency services to other patients, officials said. "We don't have anyplace to put people anymore in the hospital," CEO Phyllis Peoples told the Parish Council during a meeting Monday night. "Our ICU is full. Over the weekend – we have 28 beds in our ER – over 20 were filled with just COVID patients. That means I have less than eight beds to use if there is a trauma or an accident or a cath or a heart [issue] that comes into our facility.

www.houmatoday.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Houma, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Houma, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Coronavirus
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Houma, LA
Health
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Anesthesia#Icu#The Parish Council#Covid#Jackpots Hospital#Peoples#Doc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Afghan president appeals for help as Taliban close in on capital

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is calling on the international community to aid in the country’s fight against the Taliban, which has closed in on Kabul as fears grow that the capital could soon be overrun by the insurgent group. The U.S.-backed leader said in a televised address Saturday, his first...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

Here's how the 7.2 magnitude earthquake today compares to Haiti's 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010. The epicenter of today’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake near Haiti is approximately 60 miles west of the fatal 2010 Haiti earthquake, according to CNN supervising meteorologist Brandon Miller. The devastating 2010 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that the U.S. should start conducting airstrikes against the Taliban and provide support to Afghan forces to stop the insurgent group from capturing the Afghan capital amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops. McConnell said in a statement that “it is not too...

Comments / 5

Community Policy