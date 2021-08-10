Special Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harnett; Lee; Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Moore, southwestern Harnett and southwestern Lee Counties through 615 PM EDT At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carthage, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sanford, Southern Pines, Carthage, Pinehurst, Whispering Pines, Vass, Cameron, Lemon Springs, Gum Springs and Tramway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH