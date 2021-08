Sean Gordon Murphy is working on a new Batman comic book. Is this his promised White Knight threequel, Batman: Beyond The White Knight? On Instagram he says that he can't name it or when it's scheduled for, but it seems to fit his previous descriptions. He previously said that Batman: Beyond The White Knight would include Terry McGinnis in the future, more of a Blade Runner Batman, describing it as a sci-fi thriller with a Gotham that received Bruce Wayne's fortune as funding to improve the city as a place to live. With every policeman teched up twice as much as Batman ever was. And with Terry McGinnis, known as the Batman Beyond, who has stolen one of Bruce Wayne's suits. Here's a look at what Sean Gordon Murphy can't quite talk about yet.