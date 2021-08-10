Need health insurance? Colorado marketplace sign-ups end Sunday

If you’re uninsured and want to change that before the end of 2021, time is running out to buy health insurance through the state-run marketplace. The special open enrollment period, extended because of the pandemic, ends Sunday. Most people who miss the deadline will have to wait until at least Nov. 1, when the state and federal health insurance marketplaces start selling plans for 2022 (there are exceptions for people who have a significant life change, like getting married, having a baby, or losing a job).