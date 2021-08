NRDC and our allies filed a brief today urging the Supreme Court to decline to review the D.C. Circuit’s January decision striking down the Trump EPA’s repeal of the Clean Power Plan (CPP) and its do-nothing replacement, the so-called Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule. Our coalition of public health and environmental groups lined up alongside the Biden EPA and supportive states and power companies to argue that since neither the ACE rule nor the CPP is in effect, now is not the appropriate time for the Supreme Court to weigh in.